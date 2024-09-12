FC Barcelona is still active in planning its squad, despite the fact that the transfer market closed on September 30. The Catalan club’s sporting directors are already thinking about how to strengthen the team, especially in the pivot position, where they are looking for top-level players to compete at the highest level next season. In this context, one of the names that has begun to sound strongly is that of the Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, according to the newspaper Sport.
The need to find a pivot has become urgent at Barça, given that in the last transfer market they were unable to close top-level signings such as Joshua Kimmich or Mikel Merino, the latter now in the ranks of Arsenal. Although the Kimmich option remains open for the future, the Blaugrana club is evaluating alternatives, and Fabián Ruiz appears to be one of the most attractive options on the international scene.
Ruiz, who joined PSG in 2022 for 23 million euros from Napoli, has proven to be a player of undeniable quality. His performances with the Spanish national team, especially in the recent games against Serbia and Switzerland, have put him back on the radar of big European clubs. However, the competition at PSG, where Joao Neves, Vitinha and Zayre-Emery seem to be Luis Enrique’s first options, has relegated the Andalusian to the background, which could facilitate his departure in search of a greater role.
For FC Barcelona, this could be an interesting market opportunity, as PSG could be willing to let the player go for an affordable fee, something highly valued at Can Barça, where the economy remains a sensitive issue. In addition, the Catalan club could use the tense situation with Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with a possible exit due to his deteriorating relationship with the board, as a bargaining chip in future negotiations.
Although planning is still in its early stages, what is clear is that Barça are looking for an immediate solution to strengthen their midfield, and Fabián Ruiz is emerging as one of the most serious options to cover that need.
