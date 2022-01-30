Fabián Ruiz does not want to leave Napoli before June. The Spanish midfielder has rejected an offer from the Premier in the last few hours. Newcastle were going for him, but they couldn’t convince him. Fabián will finish the season at Napoli and will evaluate his future next summer. In that sense, the Daily Mail He explains that Manchester United has taken the lead and is pursuing the signing of the Spanish international next summer. They place him ahead of Declan Rice.

West Ham want a three-figure amount for their money and Fabian is more affordable. It is explained that Rangnick has given the alternative his go-ahead. In addition, it is not clear that Pogba will continue at United and the quality of Fabián convinces them as a substitute. Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested, but start at a disadvantage, according to the Mail. Fabián Ruiz has a year and a half left on his contract with Napoli and the parties understand that next summer will be the time to agree on a transfer.