The ‘colchoneros’ have as a priority to maintain the title squad as much as possible, however, those of the Spanish capital also have an interest in reinforcing themselves to repeat once again as the boss of La Liga and be able to compete to reach the so longed for Champions League, pending “debt” of Simeone with atleti.
Atlético de Madrid’s priority objectives for the market are a couple, to get a scoring partner for Luis Suárez, as well as a midfield footballer who is capable of contributing both in attack and defense, having an important list of options for this.
One of the strongest options for the midfield that they manage in the Wanda Metropolitano is Fabián Ruíz, who today is concentrated with the Spanish National Team, however, he would have made it clear to Napoli that he wants to leave the club and seeks to return to Spain, where the 3 powerful of La Liga have it in plans, although, Simeone’s team is one step ahead.
In Italy they know that with a one-year contract and no intention of renewing on the part of Ruíz, they are obliged to sell Fabián at the auction price, a situation that Atlético wants to take advantage of to take over the Spaniard with a minimal investment.
