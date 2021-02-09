The Spanish Fabian Ruiz, Napoli midfielder, Granada rival in the Europa League round of 32, has recovered from the coronavirus and went back to training with the rest of his teammates with his sights set on the second leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup this Wednesday in Bergamo against Atalanta.

Fabián, European Under-21 champion midfielder and Spanish absolute international, He tested positive for coronavirus on February 16 and missed the last seven Naples games, who missed his quality and dynamism in the midfield.

The Andalusian player, 24, will fight this Wednesday for a place in the Italian Cup final with Naples, which lost 0-0 in the first leg played last week at the Maradona stadium in Naples.

Everything points to Fabián starting on the bench, as he still needs to regain his best form after spending more than three weeks without being able to train with the group. In this campaign, Fabián has played 22 games and scored one goal.

Napoli will face Granada in the Europa League round of 32, with departure in Spain on February 18 and return in Italy on the 25th of the same month.