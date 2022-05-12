CDMX.- The good public image seems to have come to an end, the instant increase in views and the new followers it got Fabian Pasos, from Mafian TVwhen investigating the death of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, by social network users accuse him of doing misogynistic journalism by re-victimizing the young woman and accuse his father of being irresponsible.

This is what the communicator did in his video called “I WITHDRAW ALL THE HELP IN THE DEBANHI ESCOBAR CASE”, published on the YouTube channel “Mafian TV”, where withdrew support for the young woman’s familyn found lifeless in a cistern of the Nueva Castilla Motel.

“I cannot help a YouTube channel that acts as a spokesperson for the prosecution and that appears to be sincere and transparent when in reality it works as a distraction from the investigation (…) many of you have already fallen into that reality show below the true reality show, which is Debanhi Escobar,” he said.

Read more: They found NEW cameras inside the Nueva Castilla motel: father of Debanhi Escobar

Fabián Pasos assured that Mario Escobar uses what happened with his daughter to venture into social networks, because he considers that “he already liked” public attention. In addition, he accused him of “supporting the lies” of the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL).

“What will have happened so that Debanhi’s father has become what he criticized so much and today, support the lies of a prosecution as if this were the absolute truth. When he himself assured that he had lost faith in the institutions of his state, which he claimed, had deceived him,” he said.

the owner of Mafian TV accused Professor Escobar Salazar of “falling asleep” on the night of Friday the 8th and early morning of Saturday the 9th of April, while her daughter was in danger. This comment was considered by social network users as an accusation of guilt.

Read more: Debanhi Escobar’s father would seek to meet with AMLO

About Debanhi Escobar, he said that a young woman her age (18 years old) should not be alone at a party at dawn, words that many took as an attempt to re-victimize the deceased.