The Real Valladolid match against Celta de Vigo left several tactical details that will have to be noted to observe in the next duels in case they were specific issues or a change in trend. Amen to put Toni behind the striker again, where he shone in the subsidiary and also the game against Granada in the preseason, with good results because the Murcian was one of the most prominent of the game, the attention was drawn to placement of Fabián Orellana on the right and Óscar Plano, when he entered, on the left.

Toni in the midfielder position intervened a lot. He completed 18 passes with success, 13 of them in the opposite field, highlighting a great assist to Guardiola, and did four dribbles, some of them in very dangerous areas. He was not successful in the last pass on some of the great occasions he had, but it did create uncertainty and he began to look like the Toni who dazzled in the Promises.

OrellanaDespite arriving as a left winger at Real Valladolid, he has played many times in his career on the right. Yesterday he played in this position 57 minutes and did not shine despite having a lot of security in the pass, 25 out of 30 successful. However, it did not create danger. Same case as the Chilean, but the other way around, it happened to Oscar Plano. The left-hander prefers to play on the right or on the inside, but the coach decided to put him on the left when he entered the field, with 17 minutes remaining. He intervened little, barely gave four passes, three with success, although coming from behind he had a great chance to pass from Nacho.

In both cases they played in their natural band and this may be because Sergio González wants there to be more centers from the bands towards the forwards and, for that, he needs the wingers to play on their usual leg, not going inwards as they usually do when they play switched leg. With finishers like Guardiola, Weissman, Marcos André and, if it arrives, Budimir, the team has to start thinking about putting balls from the band.