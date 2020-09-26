Fabián Orellana, a Real Valladolid player, will face on Sunday the team in which he has played the most seasons in his career in Spain. The Chilean, after a soldier at Xerez and Granada, played on loan for a season at Celta, in the 2011-12 campaign, a campaign in which he rose with the Galicians (13 goals in 37 games). The following year he returned to Granada, but only stayed until January, when He returned to Balaídos to open his longest stage. With the Celtiñas, whom he faces this weekend, he played from the January 2012-13 market to the same month of 2016-17, when he went out the back door to Valencia for his confrontation with the coach, Berrizo . However, in those four seasons he played 120 games scoring 19 goals, all of them in First.

In Valencia he was barely a year, where he played 16 games and scored a goal before also leaving in the 2017-18 winter window at Eibar, where he completed two and a half seasons under the command of José Luis Mendilibar, in which he pulled the car for 79 games in which he scored 14 goals, before signing with Real Valladolid until June 2022.

Despite having played for other teams, Celta is the team in which he played the most, where he went from hero to villain. Against the Celtiñas, the Chilean has played 10 games, five before going through the Galician team and others five later. Of these, four were with Eibar and one with Valencia, with a balance of three wins, a draw and a loss, scoring a goal in the gunsmiths’ victory (2-0) almost a year ago, on September 29, 2019.