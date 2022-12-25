Fabian O’Neill, a former Uruguayan footballer, has died. The ‘magician’, as he was nicknamed, was 49 years old. O’Neill had been hospitalized for several days. In his career, the midfielder played in Italy, shining with Cagliari between 1996 and 2000 for his extraordinary technical qualities. His excellent performance led him to Juventus, where, however, he failed to establish himself in the 2000-2001 season. After the brief spell in Turin, the decline began with a few games played in 2002 between Perugia and Cagliari before returning home to say goodbye to football with the Nacional shirt, the club with which he began his career and which today mourns the ‘magician’ ‘.