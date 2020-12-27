E.r just can’t help it. Horizontal bar Olympic champion Fabian Hambüchen, 33, has already trained three times that day. Twice yourself, strength and endurance in one fitness box. Once he worked as a coach in a familiar environment: the gym in Wetzlar. The sport that he made a hype in this country is no longer practiced himself, but it is still part of his world four years after retiring. And there it rumbles. More and more former and active gymnasts are going public around the world to report on their experiences and a culture of fear.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Mr. Hambüchen, did you or a teammate complain at home earlier because it hurt during training?

Hambüchen: No, definitely not. That was normal. I knew very well that it hurts first. Of course there are also coaches who are much more brutal at first, so you have to be careful. If you were in a children’s group, someone would always cry when you stretched. I myself was relatively immobile at the beginning, my father then patted me down a bit over a few years – please don’t get me wrong. I’m not built close to the water anyway, but I never cried while training.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: There was recently a sensation in German gymnastics. It was about allegations of psychological abuse.