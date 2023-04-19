Mexico.- The night of this Tuesday, April 18 The death of the musician was reported on social networks Alberto Gómez Rascón, better known as Fabian Gomezat the age of 60 years.

Whoever it was vocalist and accordionist of Grupo Remolino He would have lost his life victim of a sudden heart attack.

So far there is no official version of the event, however, personalities of the Mexican regional have reported the death in their networks along with images lamenting the tragedy.

Who was Fabian Gomez?

Fabian Gomez was born in 1963 in Tepache, Sonora., demonstrating from a very young age his skills related to music. At the age of 18 he formally entered the industry as an accordionist for a group.

In 1993 he founded the group that accompanied him for many years, ‘Los Remolinos de Fabián Gómez’, with whom he released nine albums. In addition, the deceased also recorded albums with a band.

‘Las Higueras’, ‘Chamaquita Linda’ and ‘Ingratos Ojos Míos’ are some of the most representative pieces in his career along with ‘El Culichi de Sonora’ and ‘La Picare’.