Fabian Beneito, known as the Fittest in Spain or the best CrossFit athlete in Spain, has announced on his Instagram account that changes coach in a very emotional post.

In the post, Beneito warmly thanked his ex-coach Javi Peris and the entire Smart Program family for the dedication of all these years and ensures that it has been the most difficult decision to date.

Peris has been Fabián’s coach since 2016 and among his most notable achievements is undoubtedly that of Fittest in Spain 2020-2021.

In fact, had it not been for the global circumstances during 2020, Beneito would have participated in the individual category of the Games, since I had sorted through the CrossFit Open 2020.

The Valencian He has been one of the most active Spanish athletes in both national and international competitions. and his participation in Wodapalooza, Strength in Depth and Dubai CrossFit Championship stand out.

Smart Program replied with another post thanking these years together in which they have enjoyed the meteoric evolution of the athlete.

“People wonder why? It’s not about Smart and it’s not about Fabi, it’s about moments in life when you have to take risks to live new adventures and continue to feed that competitive animal you carry in one way or another. inside, those difficult situations that you have to turn around and right now I’m sure you’ll be able to turn it around and turn it in your favor!”

Training Culture: the CAR of CrossFit

Fabián moves with his sentimental partner Sarah Valera to Zarautz. Both will train under the guidelines of Mikel Left from Training Culture in the box crossfit zarautz, whose owner is Paul Cazalis.

Anasagasti, athlete and co-owner of the training platform, tells us that Its objective is to form “the CAR of CrossFit” at the national level. A place that welcomes elite Spanish athletes so that they can develop their professional side.

Thus they welcomed the two athletes in the account of Training Culture.