The Faberge Jewelry Company has announced the creation of a precious egg in honor of the 10th anniversary of the release of the first episode of Game of Thrones. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The price of the jewel encrusted with diamonds and rubies will be $ 2.2 million. It was designed by Liisa Tallgren, leading expert at Faberge Ltd, in collaboration with the show’s costume designer Michelle Clapton. The uncovered egg represents “a scarlet dragon spreading its wings and a miniature crown that Daenerys Targaryen could wear if she could take the Iron Throne.” indicated in company.

The announcement of the egg was timed to coincide with the onset of Catholic Easter. The jewel itself will be shown later.