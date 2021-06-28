The German Faber-Castell, a company that produces office supplies, has 16 job openings in Brazil. There are 10 vacancies in São Carlos (SP), 5 in São Paulo (capital) and 1 in Blumenau (SC). Opportunities are for internship, junior/trainee, full, supervision, coordination, senior and auxiliary levels.
Among the benefits are: medical and dental assistance, pharmacy assistance, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers and life insurance. Those interested in competing for the vacancies can enroll in the site.
Check out the positions:
– Mechanical / Electrical Maintenance Supervisor – São Carlos
– Sales Assistant – B2E (Business to Employee) – São Paulo
– External Commercial Consultant Sr (Key Account) – São Paulo
– Production Planning and Control Supervisor (PCP) – São Carlos
– Internal Commercial Consultant (Pre-Sales) – São Paulo
– Internship – Industrial – São Carlos
– Sr Systems Analyst – RPA – São Carlos
– Information Systems Supervisor – São Carlos
– Merchandising Promoter – Blumenau
– Jr. Product Manager – São Paulo
