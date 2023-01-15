It took Steven Spielberg decades to tell the personal story he shows in The Fabelmans, the film that just won him the Golden Globe for best dramatic film and best direction. With this, the director equals Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese with the same number of awards. “I have been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old,” he said Tuesday. “ET has a lot to do with the story, Close Encounters as well. But I never had the courage to face the story head on. It’s not easy being a kid, everyone sees me as a success story, but no one really knows who we are ”.

The Fabelmans is a semibiographical film based on his childhood and adolescence in Arizona after World War II. The young aspiring filmmaker is Sammy Fabelman, played by Matthew Zoryan and Gabriel LaBelle. Spielberg co-wrote with Tony Kushner with whom he thought, since they worked on Munich (2005), how he would tell his story. To portray the time, Spielberg relied on personal photos of his mother, Leah Adler. The housewife “who could have been a soloist” is Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) with whom he begins to see movies.

On the tape, the teenager records a family trip with his 8mm camera and discovers a family secret. According to the advance (the film reaches Peruvian theaters in February), the Fabelmans had discussions about the vocation of the protagonist. His father, Burt (Paul Dano), was an engineer. “In this family it’s the scientists against the artists,” says Mitzi. “Sammy is on my team. He came out to me ”.

scenes. The filmmaker is played by Gabriel LaBelle and Mateo Zoryan. Photo: diffusion.

The Hollywood Reporter He looked for the costume designer, Mark Bridges, and shared details about what Mitzi would wear. Without discussing it with the filmmaker, they designed an outfit similar to the one he wore in the home videos Spielberg showed them. “You could see that touched him. He went out and filmed that scene over two nights, and we never said a word about it,” Bridges recounted. It should be remembered that when Spielberg won the Oscar for best director in 1994 for Schindler’s List, he defined his mother as his “lucky charm”.

The Fabelmans has also triumphed at the Toronto Film Festival, but since the Academy voting began, the American press has pointed out that Spielberg, nominated for the critics’ awards, “is going for the Oscar”. The New York Post comments: “The exciting result of his behind-the-scenes therapy is some of the director’s best work in years and a film that feels, for the first time in a long time. Like a real Spielberg movie.”