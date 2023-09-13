The Italian weight never ceases to amaze even in the latest seasonal events, such as today’s one in Arzignano (Vicenza), on the occasion of the inauguration of the new platform at the Dal Molin stadium. World silver medalist Leonardo Fabbri goes further than 22 meters as already happened in Budapest, Zane Weir is constant on world measurements, while success goes to the American Kovacs.

Towards Eugene

Fabbri, who in a few hours (Wednesday at 6) will take off towards Eugene for the finals of the Wanda Diamond League, signs the second time in his career, confirming himself beyond the threshold of excellence of 22 meters: 22.14. It was an important test also in light of some technical innovations introduced together with coach Paolo Dal Soglio: “I changed something in the starting phase and I’m doing special tests, I needed these last races to be able to put it into practice for the Diamond final”. The European indoor gold medalist Weir, with 21.90 on the last throw, comes close to twenty-two meters again in the last race of his season, a year that took him up to 22.44 in Padua. The success goes to the American bronze medalist from Budapest Joe Kovacs with 22.36.