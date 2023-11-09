Agents will work on security at the international airports of Galeão (RJ) and Guarulhos (SP) for the next 6 months

The role of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) in the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) will be to reinforce the routine activities of bodies and agencies that operate at the international airports of Galeão, in Rio de Janeiro, and Guarulhos, in São Paulo. . According to Air Major Luiz Guilherme da Silva Magarão, 600 soldiers will be mobilized, in addition to sniffer dogs.

“The staff is divided to work in Galeão and Guarulhos. We will work together with the bodies that already operate at airports on a daily basis, as a way to reinforce security and combat illicit activities, such as the transport of drugs and weapons and other crimes that may be identified.“, he said.

Magarão is the FAB commander assigned to lead GLO activities. On Wednesday (8.Nov.2023), at Galeão airport, he presented the guidelines that will guide the work. “Yes, we will be able to participate in passenger searches and also in cargo and luggage searches. But we will act without harming the fluidity of foreign trade and guaranteeing fiscal secrecy and the privacy of travelers, respecting people’s rights”, he added.

The scope of GLO’s new mission is delimited by the decree no. 11,765signed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on November 1st. In addition to the FAB’s operations at Galeão and Guarulhos airports, Navy actions were authorized at the ports of Itaguaí (RJ) and Santos (SP). The military will be able to act with a preventive and repressive bias until May 3, 2024. The objective is to support actions to combat arms and drug trafficking and other types of crimes.

Provided for in the Federal Constitution, GLO missions grant the Armed Forces the necessary autonomy to act with police power, for a determined period of time, in a previously defined area. It is up to the President of the Republic to decree them, which should only occur in serious situations of disturbance of order. Since 1992, 145 GLO missions have been carried out in the country, but most of them were aimed at preserving public security in 3 specific situations: military police strikes, major events and electoral processes.

The new GLO was decreed after episodes involving public security in Rio de Janeiro, which led the governor Claudio Castro (PL) asking for federal help.

At the beginning of last month, civil and military police operations targeted Red Command leaders. Investigations showed that the drug gang was involved in the execution of 3 doctors in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca. The victims would have been killed by mistake, as one of them was mistaken for a militiaman.

Also last month, weapons stolen from the Army in Barueri (SP) were found in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Furthermore, two weeks ago, 35 buses and 1 train were set on fire in the city’s West Zone after a militia member died during a clash with police officers.

As the areas of federal control are limited, the GLO mission does not interfere with the duties of the State security forces. A committee to monitor security actions was set up, under the coordination of the Ministers of Justice, Flavio Dinoand Defense, José Múcio.

On Monday (Nov 6), the day the mission began, the Navy presented details of its actions. Vice Admiral Renato Rangel Ferreira said that this is an operation with a different focus than any other and called it “GLO of the sea”. Read more here.

Articulation

Specifically in the case of Guarulhos, the FAB will also work on access to the airport in partnership with the PRF (Federal Highway Police). Security forces that already patrol daily will be present on the roads leading to Galeão, especially the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro.

According to Magarão, there are details of the FAB’s actions that are still being coordinated with the bodies and agencies that operate at airports, in search of a common understanding on how the use of military personnel will be more effective.

The superintendent of the Federal Revenue, Claudiney Cubeiro dos Santos, reiterated the articulation. “The Federal Revenue Service continues to perform its duties. We will have integration between the bodies and this strengthens us. It is an integration to combat organized crimeo,” he said.

According to PF (Federal Police) delegate Jacson Rosales, issues such as personal searches and luggage searches are being discussed. “We are working to ensure that society is impacted as little as possible by these actions”, he explained.

Rosales pointed out that, although the decree of 6 months of GLO creates an expectation among the population of a greater number of arrests and seizures of illicit substances at airports, this should not be the way to measure the success of the work.

“The presence of the State here, in such a massive and ostentatious way, means that organized crime naturally avoids committing crimes at this airport. Therefore, we have to be careful with the parameters established and the metrics to be imposed to evaluate the work. If there are fewer seizures and arrests, it does not mean that the operation was not successful”, he assessed.

According to the federal police officer, the GLO can be considered successful if it curbs the actions of organized crime and makes the airport a safer place.

With information from Brazil Agency.