Group arrived in Brazil on Monday (Nov 13); 14 people will be taken to a shelter in the interior of the state

A group of 26 repatriates from the Gaza Strip disembarked at the Guarulhos Air Base, in São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (15.Nov.2023). The trip was carried out on a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane that departed from Brasília.

The group, initially made up of 32 people, left Gaza on Friday (Nov 10) and boarded a FAB plane in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday (Nov 13), arriving in Brazil at 11:24 pm on the same day. They were awaiting repatriation in accommodation near the Rafah border post, on the Egyptian border with Gaza.

Of the 26 repatriates, 14 go to a shelter provided by the federal government in the interior of the State of São Paulo. On site, the 5 families will stay in individual units with bedrooms, bathrooms, dining room and living space. They may remain there indefinitely. The group requested to go to the shelter as they had nowhere to settle in the country.

The 10 Palestinians who arrived in Brasília on Monday (13.Nov.2023) along with the 22 Brazilians were registered to receive CPFs (Individual Person Registration). The group came to the country because they were family members of the returnees. According to the Ministry of Justice, none of the foreigners have filed a request for asylum so far.

Antônio Lindemberg, regional superintendent of the Federal Revenue Service in the Center-West, stated that the registration of Palestinians is extremely important for them to have access to Brazilian social programs – such as Bolsa Família.

“For the future, we will help social assistance agencies with the disposal of contraband goods to help repatriates be able to start their lives in Brazil”, he said. Clothes, electronic devices and general objects will be donated.