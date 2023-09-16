Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 22:07

The Federal Police arrested this Wednesday, 14th, in Campo Grande, the pilot of the plane that made a forced landing in the interior of São Paulo with 500 kilos of cocaine, after being intercepted by a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) fighter. He had been on the run since January 18, when the drug was intercepted and seized. The preventive arrest warrant was issued by the Federal Court.

The police carried out two search warrants, aiming to close the siege on other possible members of the gang. The identity of the arrested pilot has not been released. The suspicion is that he provided services to gangs involved in international cocaine trafficking.

According to the PF, investigations and searches continue. The person under investigation will be charged with international drug trafficking.

The plane was detected by the Integrated Air Defense and Air Control Center (Cindacta) when it crossed the border between Paraguay and Brazil, in Mato Grosso do Sul. Two A-29 Super Tucano fighters began to accompany the aircraft, which had not presented flight plan. Once the suspicion of a clandestine flight was confirmed, the commander of one of the fighters ordered the pilot to immediately land at an airport or airfield.

The pilot of the clandestine plane made a forced landing on a soybean plantation, in the municipality of Santa Cruz do Rio Pardo, in the interior of São Paulo. According to local police, witnesses reported that two people abandoned the aircraft and fled into the woods.

The PF, however, said that only the pilot was on the plane, which had a cabin full of drugs. The weighing revealed 528 kilos of cocaine, a load valued at more than R$15 million.

Other cases

This year alone, the PF carried out another five major seizures of drugs that were transported on clandestine flights on small planes. In March, a plane was intercepted by a FAB Super Tucano fighter in Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso. The pilot fled leaving behind 485 kilos of cocaine.

In April, the pilot of another aircraft abandoned 383 kilos of the drug on an airstrip in Pimenteiras, Rondônia. In the same state, in Cacoal, 390 kilos of cocaine were seized from a plane. In July, FAB fighters forced the forced landing of a plane with 500 kg of the drug in Gavião Peixoto, near Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo.

In the same month, an aircraft made a forced landing in the rural area of ​​Tuneiras do Oeste, in Paraná, after being intercepted by Air Force fighters. The crew set the plane on fire and took part of the drug – ten kilos were recovered near the aircraft. Umpero plane was arrested.