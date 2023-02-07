Flights resumed for a week to facilitate the removal of miners from indigenous lands

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) announced the partial reopening of the airspace over the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, to allow the coordinated and spontaneous departure of miners who operate illegally in the region.

The measure came into effect on Monday (6.Feb.2023) and will last for a week, until the next Monday (13.Feb). According to the FAB, 3 air corridors were created. The aircraft will be authorized to fly as long as they remain within the established lateral and vertical limits.

“The change in the Air Defense Identification Zone (ZIDA) also adds that aircraft taking off from locations far from these corridors must fly perpendicularly until they enter one of them, and then continue their flight. The corridors are six nautical miles (NM) wide, which equals about 11 kilometers”, says an excerpt from note published by the FAB.

Intelligence sectors of the federal government and the indigenous movement itself have identified the flight of prospectors from the indigenous land in recent days. They left by land or waterway. As the main form of access to the territory is by air, the reopening for flights should speed up the departure of invaders.

Aircraft that fail to comply with the rules established by the FAB will be subject to requests for route change and mandatory landing. If the infraction persists after warning, warning and detention shots may be fired (to cause damage and prevent the continuation of the flight).

The blockade of airspace over the indigenous land began to take effect at the beginning of last week, following a presidential decree.

prospectors

Representatives of the garimpeiros celebrated the measure, which will facilitate a resolution of the crisis with less possibility of conflicts. The reopening of airspace in the Yanomami area was a demand of the segment.

“We understand that the government is being sensitive to the crisis. It is a time of panic for thousands of miners who voluntarily intend to leave the area. We asked, we mobilized in the way that could be done to help, so that there were no conflicts”, said the political articulation coordinator of the Garimpo é Legal Movement, Jailson Mesquita.

According to Mesquita, it is also necessary to keep the waterways open so that prospectors who are in canoes and other vessels can also leave the territory. “Those left behind were the least favored, who had no money, who had no condition”, he explained.

With information from Brazil Agency.