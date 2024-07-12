Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/07/2024 – 22:05

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) Joint Command of Operation Pantanal reports that, since June 28, when it began fighting the fires, it has already released 336 thousand liters of water on the fires in the region. This Thursday alone (11), in two flights carried out, 24 thousand liters were poured into areas affected by the fire.

The flights are operated with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS). The equipment has a tube that projects water through the left rear door of the aircraft, and can discharge up to 12 thousand liters in fire areas.

According to Major Rafael Portella Santos, commander of the mission carried out in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul, this is the first time that the FAB has operated the MAFFS system installed in the KC-390 Millennium in a real situation. “We carried out several simulated training sessions during the operation of the aircraft so that, today, we could be here with pilots and crew members trained for this moment,” he said.

Related news:

Santos explained that the entire operation with the MAFFS system is carried out in stages. The first stage involves ground coordination of the point where the flames need to be contained. Next, the location must be visualized, risk reduction for aircraft operating in a similar manner must be assessed, and contact must be maintained with the team on the ground. After this, the first pass is made, aiming for the precision and safety of the operation, and then the flyover to release the water.

The aircraft then returns for refueling and can take off again in approximately 40 minutes.

Since the beginning of the mission, the FAB has already carried out 28 flights in support of the Pantanal biome, totaling 28 hours and 35 minutes of flight.