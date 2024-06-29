The plane is capable of unloading around 12,000 liters of water; 489 fire alerts were recorded in the biome in June

The KC-390 Millennium, a multi-mission aircraft from FAB (Brazilian Air Force), began this Friday (June 28, 2024) its 1st firefighting mission in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul. It is in Corumbá (MS).

In total, 530 thousand hectares were burned in 2024 until this Friday (June 28). Developed by Embraerthe plane is capable of unloading approximately 12,000 liters of water (up to 3,000 gallons) with precision into the biome’s fire spots.

According to the FAB, the Mafes (Modular Airborne Firefighting System, in Portuguese) can be easily installed and removed from the aircraft, requiring only electrical energy to operate.

The system “provides the necessary functionality to carry out firefighting action in flight”the Air Force said.

“The operation takes place in adverse conditions that require flight at low altitude, low speed and high temperatures”said the FAB. “This way, it is possible to keep the aircraft pressurized, that is, without compromising performance”he stated.

Watch (1min5s):