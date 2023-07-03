A FAB (Brazilian Air Force) held a tribute this Sunday morning (July 2, 2023) to the patron of the Brazilian Air Force, Alberto Santos Dumont. Part of the event was the ceremony for replacing the national flag, at Praça dos Três Poderes. FAB aircraft, including the new Gripen fighters, flew over the site and, at the end of the event, the military troop paraded in salute to the Air Force Commander, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno. If he were alive, Dumont would have turned 150 this month, on July 20th. He is known for being the 1st person to perform an approved flight and build the famous 14-bis plane. He died in 1932, aged 59.

Watch (49s):