According to the Brazilian Air Force, the aircraft was carrying out an unknown flight; landing was made and pilot managed to escape the scene

A FAB (Brazilian Air Force) intercepted on Monday (29 January 2024) a plane that was flying over the airspace near the Yanomami Indigenous Land, about 110 km west of Boa Vista (RR). The aircraft was flying unknown.

The suspicion is of illicit air traffic in Zida (Air Defense Identification Zone), defined in January 2023, by presidential decree, in the northern region of the country. The FAB reported that 3 planes of the E-99, R-99 and A-29 Super Tucano models were used in the mission in conjunction with the PF (Federal Police).

Watch (1min3s):

#Interception | FAB intercepts aircraft in the Air Defense Identification Zone (ZIDA).

Operation

The operation began after the FAB identified the plane in flight, which began to be monitored by Comae (Aerospace Operations Command) and the PF. As it was not complying with Zida rules, the aircraft was classified as suspicious and the air defense pilot followed the Airspace Policing Measures protocol.

The monitored plane failed to comply with the orders of the FAB pilot, who requested the verification of remote flight data and, subsequently, determined the change of route.

In this situation, the air defense fired two bursts of so-called TAV (Warning Shots), after radio alerts. As a result, the plane landed on a dirt runway and the pilot managed to flee the scene after landing.

The police seized the plane after the adoption of Ground Control Measures by military personnel from the Boa Vista Air Base Security and Defense Group and PF agents.

Zida

The activation of the Air Defense Identification Zone in the airspace that comprises the Yanomami Indigenous Land and surrounding areas was carried out in February 2023.

The FAB is responsible for adopting Airspace Control Measures against any type of suspicious traffic, to ensure that the rules are respected.

Zida is made up of areas, according to the access level. They are: reserved, restricted and prohibited. The measure aims to increase air defense and policing in this location to combat illegal mining in Roraima.

The decree is valid for the duration of the public health emergency in that location.

With information from Brazil Agency.