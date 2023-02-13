Airspace will be available until May 6 for the coordinated and voluntary withdrawal of miners from indigenous territory

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) extended the deadline for the coordinated and spontaneous departure of prospectors working on the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, until 1:00 am on May 6th. The initial deadline would end this Monday (13.Feb.2023).

The new determination of the Amazon Joint Operational Command includes the release of private flights for the removal of miners from the region. On January 31, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decreed the control of airspace to combat illegal mining.

Then, on February 6, the FAB reopened the airspace for the invaders to leave Yanomami territory. There were 3 humanitarian corridors to allow the voluntary departure of non-indigenous people.

The reason for the extension was not detailed by the FAB. O Power360 contacted the corporation requesting clarification, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

