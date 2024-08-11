Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 11:11

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), an agency linked to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), has already begun extracting and transcribing the audio and data from the black boxes of the Voepass ATR-72-500 that crashed this Friday, the 9th, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. The disaster left 62 dead. The agency estimates that within a month it will release the first results of the investigation into the largest air accident on Brazilian soil in 17 years.

The aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were sent to the Flight Recorder Data Reading and Analysis Laboratory in Brasília on the morning of Saturday the 10th. According to Cenipa, data extraction work will continue uninterrupted.

The next step will be to analyze the extracted data, when the teams will focus on the flight activities, the “operational environment and human factors”. Cenipa will also conduct a detailed study of the components, equipment, systems and infrastructure of the plane that crashed this Friday, the 9th.

As shown by the StateCenipa’s final reports usually take an average of two years and seven months to be released.

Rescue teams completed the removal of the 62 victims of the accident on Saturday afternoon, the 10th. The bodies were sent to the São Paulo Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification and release to their families.

Flight safety experts suspect that ice formation on the plane’s wings caused the aircraft to stall – lose lift and enter a free fall, a situation known as a flat spin. The Air Force Command’s Meteorological Network issued a warning predicting severe icing in the region where the Voepass plane crashed.

Voepass says the aircraft was in good condition and had undergone maintenance. The model is considered safe.

The analysis of the black boxes should clarify mainly the dynamics of the last minutes of flight 2283. It may also indicate whether or not there was any emergency communication from the Voepass aircraft. Cenipa stated that no reports were recorded among the control bodies about problems during the flight.