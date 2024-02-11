Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 15:57

The Air Force commander, Air Lieutenant General Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, defended a “complete investigation” into military personnel suspected of participating in an attempted coup in the country and stated that, if the participation of members of their troops is proven, there will be punishment. “Anything that violates our disciplinary diplomas will be punished,” said Damasceno in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

He also said that the Air Force command complies with the need for a complete investigation, guaranteeing broad defense and contradictory proceedings for all involved, following the necessary procedural rite provided for in the current legal system.

Damasceno also stated that he had no information about the meeting, in the previous government, to discuss undemocratic acts and that the position of the Air Force High Command was one of exemption in relation to the Bolsonaro government. Damasceno says he does not know, nor has he been informed by the Court, whether active FAB military personnel were involved in the January 8 attacks.

In the interview, he also spoke about his relationship with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and denied there was any distrust in the High Command. “My relationship with the president has always been very urban. He is very concerned about the re-equipment of the Armed Forces and, for example, a great desire for us to develop a turbine (for aircraft). Few countries in the world do this. Lula is passionate about this defense agenda”, said the brigadier.

The FAB commander defends the military's departure from the reserve, if he wants to apply, but supports him taking on a role in the Executive, without an elected position, and an open competition, not limiting vacancies for women.