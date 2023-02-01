Purpose of Operation Yanomami Shield is to combat illegal mining in indigenous territory

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) started Operation Yanomami Shield 2023 at midnight this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023), with the air control of the area of ​​the Yanomami Indigenous Land and surroundings.

The implementation of a Zida (Air Defense Identification Zone) in the airspace of the North region was established based on a presidential decree to help combat illegal mining in Roraima.

With the deployment of Zida there will be:

a reserved area (white);

one restricted (yellow);

and a prohibited one (red).

It will be up to the Air Force Command to adopt airspace control measures against all types of suspicious air traffic, as provided for in Brazilian Aeronautical Code. In the red area, only aircraft involved in Operation Yanomami Shield 2023 will be authorized.



FAB/Disclosure Air Defense Identification Zone

Aircraft that fail to comply with the rules established in areas determined by the Air Force will be subject to airspace policing measures – ranging from aircraft identification, requests for change of route for mandatory landing to warning and arrest shots “with the purpose of causing damage and preventing the continuation of the flight of the offending aircraft”.

Comae (Aerospace Operations Command) is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing Air Force actions aimed at aerospace control during Operation Yanomami Shield 2023, conducting the necessary air means to identify, coerce or detain traffic flying in the area. of interest. During the operation, the FAB will use A-29, R-99 and E-99 aircraft.

The Brazilian Air Force also plans to install a TPS-B34 radar model, which can be moved from Santa Maria (RS) with the aim of increasing air defense capacity, reinforcing detection and control power in the region. The E-99 and R-99 radar aircraft are already in Roraima and the Boa Vista Air Defense alert has been reinforced.

The indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group suffer from lack of health care and face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the region on January 21. He said that indigenous people are treated in a “inhuman”.

On the occasion, Lula also criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and hinted at the previous government’s responsibility for the situation: “If instead of doing so much motociata, he was ashamed in his face and came here once, who knows people wouldn’t be so abandoned”, he stated.

With information from Brazil Agency.