For the first time, the Russian Armed Forces used a three-ton FAB-3000 bomb with UMPC in the Northern Military District zone

The Russian military for the first time used a three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb FAB-3000 with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC) in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was stated by a source in the security forces.

The strike was carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region. The target was a temporary deployment point (TDP) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that the aerial bomb, carrying a three-ton charge, has high destructive power, and thanks to the correction module, it was possible to achieve high strike accuracy.

PVD explosion caught on video

Video of the explosion published in the Telegram channel, war correspondent Alexander Kots. The video shows how an aerial bomb hits the end of the building and causes serious damage. As a result, the walls collapsed and the roof was completely damaged.

“Planning FABs today remain the most effective weapon of the Russian Armed Forces for opening Ukrainian fortified areas,” the military correspondent added.

Experts named the features of FAB-3000

The FAB-3000-M54 high-explosive bomb, which weighs more than three tons, contains 1.2 tons of explosives. The basic version of the FAB-3000 is carried by the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

“The bomb is designed taking into account all its aerodynamic qualities, because it will be used as a gliding munition, dropped from [бомбардировщика] Tu-22M3. That is, these are long-range bombers for which such a projectile is operational,” said military expert Alexei Leonkov.

The superbomb that poses a critical threat to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was talked about in China. “After Russia equipped the FAB-3000 aerial bomb with a guidance device, its destructive power became even more amazing. The projectile fully lives up to its nickname “super bomb,” said military observer Shao Yongling. He also noted that the air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot effectively intercept bombs from the UMPC.