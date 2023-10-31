Home page politics

Split

Russia is using new, guided glide bombs in the Ukraine war. With winter approaching, Kiev faces renewed attacks on energy supplies.

Kiev – According to media reports, Russian armed forces have stationed new, so-called guided glide bombs on Ukrainian soil. According to the news portal Newsweek This could put additional pressure on Ukrainian air defense systems.

As the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced on Monday, citing a Russian military blogger Moscow Glide bombs equipped with laser and satellite control – including the FAB-1500 – to increase the accuracy of attacks from the air.

In a post by the Russian blogger on the Telegram platform It is said that the FAB-1500 bomb – the largest of the glide bomb series – weighs 1,550 kilograms and can also cause damage within a radius of up to 1,600 feet (around 500 meters). The bomb also makes it possible to blow up bunkers up to a depth of 20 meters and three meter thick reinforced concrete.

A Russian Army Su-35 fighter jet can fire the FAB-1500 glide bomb. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Usaf/Us Air

US arms deliveries: Ukraine also uses remote-controlled bombs in war

At the beginning of the year the Ukraine The alarm was raised about the new Russian glide bombs. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat, said in view of the series of FAB bombs in April Newsweek spoke of a “new threat” and emphasized: “We have to react to it urgently.” At the beginning of April, Mykola Oleshchuk, head of the Ukrainian Air Force, even saw “signs of preparation for the mass deployment of 1,500 kg FABs” on Russia’s part.

The USA has already supplied Ukraine with JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munitions) and JDAM-ER remotely guided bombs. The latter have a greater range. In March, the commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, confirmed that JDAM-ER “smart bombs” were in use Ukraine war limited use by Kiev’s armed forces.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Experts fear Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy supplies this winter

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces are preparing for the upcoming winter. Frederik Mertens, strategic analyst at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies, explained to Newsweekthat Russia during the cold winter months will probably try to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is urgently needed for heating.

The new glide bombs would not only expand Russia’s arsenal, but also challenge Ukraine’s air defenses. Loud Newsweek could Kyiv in this way to emphasize his demands for Western combat aircraft, which he has repeatedly put forward since the beginning of the year.

During the last few months, Russia has fired its missiles very sparingly and has once again been able to “accumulate a good number of them,” said the expert.