Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 21:09

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is stepping up close oversight of United Airlines following a series of safety issues in recent weeks, the airline told employees on Friday.

The regulator will review some of United's processes, manuals and facilities in the coming weeks, wrote Sasha Johnson, United's vice president of Corporate Security, in a memo that the The Wall Street Journal had access.

According to people familiar with the matter, FAA officials are concerned about the high rate of safety problems in a relatively short period of time.

Earlier this week, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby reached out to customers to assure them that the incidents, while unrelated, are receiving high-level attention.