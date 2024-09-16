Mexico City.- The Armed Forces have put themselves at the orders of Claudia Sheinbaum, who will assume the Presidency on October 1.

From the capital’s Zócalo, prior to the traditional military parade, they offered the Morena supporter commitment, subordination, respect and loyalty.

“The Navy (…) is demonstrating respect and subordination to the person who will be our Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,” said the head of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán. In front of thousands of soldiers, sailors and national guards, Ojeda stressed that Mexicans are ready to have a female President and Supreme Commander.

“President-elect Guadalupe Victoria once said: when the people break through their barriers, almost no effort is powerful enough to stop them,” she recalled.

“And our people have expressed their will. We Mexicans are ready to have as President the first woman in our history.” The Admiral, who will be replaced by Raymundo Pedro Morales, asserted that the Navy will continue to contribute to lead Mexico on the “path of peace.” “(Also of) security, democracy, freedom and above all for justice, because we are a Navy of good and values, a Navy that is supportive, honest and straightforward,” he said. “That gives itself completely and without reservations, a Navy that recognizes the value of working, for the common good, of being institutional, honest and, historically, loyal to our beloved Mexico.” The head of the Navy also promised that the institution will continue to act with honor, duty, loyalty, patriotism and love for the people and the country. Ojeda also took advantage of his speech to give López Obrador a report of results during the six-year term. He highlighted, for example, the arrest of more than 10 thousand alleged criminals and the seizure of 4 thousand tons of hydrocarbons. He also boasted about the fight against sargassum, the collection of taxes at maritime customs, the application of 39 million vaccines and the deployment of more than 80 thousand sailors. At the same event, the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, stated that the military elements are ready to comply with Sheinbaum’s instructions. “On this national holiday, I tell Mexicans that their soldiers, as never before, are ready to continue fulfilling the instructions of our future Commander for the benefit of the people of Mexico,” said Sandoval. The General pointed out that the members of the Army and Air Force are aware of the new challenges they face, without mentioning which ones. However, he added, the Sedena complied with López Obrador’s instructions and contributed to creating infrastructure, generating jobs and improving security. “We have come closer to the people, today more than ever, the soldier is seen by society as a help to get out of some need,” he said. “A situation that we accept with responsibility and makes us very satisfied, since nothing makes us more proud than serving the people from which we come and to whom we owe ourselves, we are uniformed people.” The head of the Sedena boasted that López Obrador had a great capacity to identify the strengths of the institution in a short time. “This allowed us to focus our efforts on various tasks that benefit Mexicans. Personally, I thank him for the opportunity he gave me to lead the land and air Armed Forces and to collaborate in strengthening the National Guard.” “This has been the greatest satisfaction in my entire military career. I have nothing left to say to you: your instructions were fulfilled, Mr. President,” he added.