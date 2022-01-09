Cristiano Ronaldo and his team mates are returning from the Premier League defeat against Wolverhampton. In the league, the Villans beat Manchester in the first leg after 13 years

In the Premier weekend a break from football. The teams need to recover energy after the fatigue of the holidays, between Boxing Day and the first games of 2022. The FA Cup starts again on Monday: there is Manchester United-Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Third round of the competition that sees all the big names on the field including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. The Red Devils are returning from home defeat against Wolverhampton: 0-1 with a decisive goal by João Moutinho. Before that Rangnick’s team had overtaken Burnley and drew with Newcastle. Two knockouts in a row for Gerrard’s men against Chelsea and Brentford.

LATEST RESULTS – United are currently seventh in the Premier League with 31 points from nineteen games. Two games to recover, postponed due to too many Covid cases. With Rangnick’s arrival on the bench, the Red Devils have claimed three wins and one draw in the league. The first defeat came in the match against the Wolves on January 3. For CR7 and his teammates the match against Aston Villa will be the debut of the season in the FA Cup. Last year the team reached the quarterfinals, eliminated by Leicester then champion against Chelsea. Steven Gerrard arrived on the club bench in November replacing Smith. Four hits and four knockouts so far, never a draw. Now the team occupies the thirteenth place with 22 points. After the cup match, Red Devils and Villans will find themselves as opponents also at the resumption of the Premier League on January 15th, this time at Villa Park.

PREVIOUS – Total comparisons between United and Aston Villa are 112. The Red Devils are clearly ahead in the previous with 67 wins against 19 of the opponents, 27 draws. In the first leg in the Premier League, the Villans won: 1-0 with a goal from Hause. Success found in direct clashes that had been missing for thirteen years: it was 2009 when Agbonlahor’s network silenced the United fans. The two most recent challenges in the FA Cup are dated 2004 and 2007, both won by the Red Devils. Now Rangnick and Gerrard will compete for access to the fourth round of the competition. On Monday we go to the field at Old Trafford.

