During this week, the Norwegian forward of the Manchester City, Erling Haaland has been the center of attention in the world of football. He “Android” scored five goals in a game of Champions League against leipzigand then, in a game of the FA Cuphe managed to score another three goals.

Despite Erling Haaland could have scored even more goals, the technical director Pep Guardiola decided to replace him after he achieved a hat trick in the FA Cupjokingly explaining that he did not want the player to break the record for Lionel Messi at the tournament. Guardiola also mentioned his concern about the pressure that this high level of Haaland’s performances could generate in the future.

The strategist also spoke of the opportunity of the Manchester City to shorten the distance Premier League and fight for the title against the current leader, the Arsenal. Pep Guardiola hopes that the next rivals of the Arsenal help them close the eight point difference that currently separates both teams in the table of classification. The coach also spoke of his satisfaction with the fact that his team is still alive in three tournaments, which gives him options to get the treble this season.

We recommend you read

He next april 1he Manchester City will face the Liverpool Meanwhile he Arsenal will play against him leeds united in the same day. The Premier League is in full swing, with both teams fighting for the title and each game presents itself as a key opportunity for the outcome of the championship.