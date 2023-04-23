Manchester City managerPep Guardiola recognized that they are “very far” from achieving a treblewhich consists of winning the premier leaguethe Champions League and the FA Cupand that they’re not thinking about that right now.

Despite having 11 games to play in the premier leaguehe Manchester City is four points from Arsenal with one game less. They are also in the semifinals of both the FA Cup as of the Champions Leaguee, which increases the chances of winning a trophy.

When asked if they were excited by the prospect of a triplet, Pep Guardiola replied no, adding that only the Manchester Utd had achieved that milestone earlier in the England history. The Spanish strategist also stressed that the players were tired after eliminating the Bayern Munich in the Champions League and that it would be necessary to manage the fatigue of the players in the next games.

Pep Guardiola He underlined the importance of maintaining a positive mentality and fighting in every game to achieve the goals. He also noted that fatigue can be turned into positive energy.but managing fatigue is crucial as they have to play many games in a short period of time.