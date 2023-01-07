BIn the debut of World Cup discovery Cody Gakpo, German team manager Jürgen Klopp missed out on qualifying for the fourth round of the FA Cup with Liverpool FC. After beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 (1-1) at Anfield, the Reds now have to play the replay at Wolves’ stadium on January 17th.

Goncalo Guedes gave the guests the lead (26′) after a major mistake by Liverpool keeper Alisson, which Darwin Nunez equalized before the break (45′). In the second half, Mohamed Salah scored for the favorites (52′), but ex-Leipzig player Hee-chan Hwang cheated the ball into the net (66′).

Dutchman Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar, was in the starting XI on his first appearance for the new club. The 23-year-old made a rather unspectacular debut a few days after his transfer from PSV Eindhoven.

There was a big surprise in another game of the evening. Newcastle United were eliminated in the third round of the traditional English football cup competition. In the 1: 2 (0: 0) against the third division Sheffield Wednesday, the third in the Premier League embarrassed himself to the bone on Saturday.

Midfielder Josh Windass scored twice for the blatant outsider (52′, 65′), Bruno Guimaraes’ goal (69′) was not enough for United. Newcastle, reinforced with transfers worth millions after being taken over by Saudi investors, had previously gone 15 competitive games in a row. Last Tuesday, Eddie Howe’s team held off leaders Arsenal 0-0.