The exit of the DT Gareth Southgate from the bench of the national team England It was an open secret that his team did not catch the eye of the fans and reached the final of the European Championship merely because of the performance of its individuals and not because of its game.

According to the criteria of

The coach leaves his post after disappointing in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and after losing two Euro finals, against Italy in 2021 and against Spain this year.

Gareth Southgate Photo:Efe. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

In England There is much talk about the successor of Southgate and on the rattle is the name of the trainer Sarina Wiegman, who was already mentioned a few months ago after the elimination from the World Cup.

The current coach of the England women’s team could be the biggest shock in international football, as a woman has never officially coached a national team in Europe.

However, the newspaper The Athletic He points out that the chances of seeing the Dutchwoman on the men’s team bench are very low.

Sarina Wiegman and the England National Team. Photo:Dan Himbrechts and Neil Hall. Efe Share

“It is very unlikely. Wiegman She has just renewed her contract with the Lionesses, signing a new three-year deal until the end of the 2027 World Cup. Her extension, announced in January, shows that she feels there is more potential to come from the European champions and World Cup finalists and that she has, in her words, unfinished business with the women’s team,” she said.

The main candidate to take over the Three Lions’ bench is Lee Carsleythe current England Under-21 team. The English Federation would follow the same path that he took with Southgate and that Spain recently took with Luis de la Fuente.

“Raise your hand if you heard of Luis de la Feunte before he lifted the Henry Delauney trophy in Berlin. Gareth Southgate got the job after taking charge of the Under-21s from 2013 to 2016. It’s a logical path,” the paper said. The Mirror.

The player was a regular in the British team’s squad Photo:AFP / EFE Share

“And that is why Lee Carsley would be an eminently sensible choice to succeed Southgate. Carsley knows what it takes to win an international tournament – ​​he did it last year when he won the European Under-21 Championship,” the outlet added.

The newspaper The Sun follows the same line as several English media outlets that point to the Under-21 coach: “Lee Carsley in pole position to succeed Southgate as interim manager and lead England in the Nations League campaign.”

Although it is not the only option being considered. According to the cited media, the FA wants Eddie Howe as a property technician.

Spain vs. England, in the Euro Cup final. Photo:EFE / JJ Guillen. Share

The Athletic complements this information by highlighting that the current Newcastle helmsman is the desire of several leaders of the Federation. “The name of Eddie Howe He has been heavily linked with the England vacancy following Southgate’s departure today and is one of the bookmakers’ favourites for the job. But Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales has today spoken of the club’s desire to keep their head coach if England come knocking.

Other names that could be on the FA’s radar are Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS