Prema Racing is pleased to announce that James Wharton will remain with the team in 2023 for his second Formula 4 season.

Making his debut in a single-seater at the beginning of the year, the Australian driver achieved excellent performances in the F4 UAE championship, taking four wins in the four events in which he participated.

Wharton finished fifth overall in both the Italian and German Formula 4 championships, taking several podiums and rookie victories. He also scored his first European overall victory in the fourth round of the ADAC-sponsored series at the Nürburgring.

The member of the Ferrari Driver Academy will now try to consolidate the results obtained with a consistent race in his rookie season. He will start his 2023 campaign with the F4 UAE Championship, before entering the Italian Formula 4 Championship. Other participations will be announced in due course.

James Wharton: “I am very proud and happy to be back racing with Prema. It will be our second season together in Formula 4 and in single-seaters, and it is very nice to be with the same people around me. I am very happy with the team already. from the 2022 season and I’m ready for a big push in 2023! “.

Angelo Rosin (Team Principal): “It’s nice to have James with us for another Formula 4 season together. I think what he learned in his first season will be useful to him for the whole 2023 season, but also to the team. overall in terms of consistency and knowledge. We will do our best to help him achieve other winning results after an already positive 2022 program and we are delighted to continue working with him. “