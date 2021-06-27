An Oliver Bearman version of the steamroller on the Vallelunga circuit. The Briton is unbeatable on the Roman track and even in race 3 he triumphs, scoring a hat-trick that was only achieved by 6 other drivers before him in the eight seasons of the Italian F.4 Championship Powered by Abarth Certified by FIA.

Bearman is also lucky during the third race, in fact, thanks to the accident that put Joshua Durksen and Han Cenyu out of the game with the display of the red flag, he manages to replace a tire that has been cut off due to an error at the Cimini corner . At the restart, the British is stoic in defending himself from Montoya and manages to keep the lead up to the checkered flag, keeping behind him the Colombian from Prema and the German Tim Tramniz who, thanks to the three podiums in Vallelunga, returns second in the standings behind Bearman .

The third race opens with a series of contacts that immediately put Samir Ben and Erik Zuniga out of the game with the debris that remain on the track and lead the race direction to send the safety car to the track. At the restart, a contact between Durksen and Cenyu at the Curvone keeps everyone in suspense with the Chinese driver who overturns several times, coming out unharmed and with his own legs from his car.

The red flag interrupts the race and the drivers return to the pit lane, leaving it a few minutes later behind the safety car. The duels continue even after the restart, but Bearman dominates in front of Montoya and Tramnitz.

In fourth position and first among the rookies, Charlie Wurz confirms that he has what it takes to compete with everyone on his absolute debut in the series. Fifth is Kirill Smal who closes ahead of Conrad Laursen, second among the rookies.

To complete the top 10 are hamda Al Qubaisi, increasingly consistent in the tricolor series, Leonardo Fornaroli, who sends a very complicated weekend to the archive, Bence Valint, constantly growing in the preparatory series of the Federation and Joshua Dufek. The rookie podium is completed by Leonardo Bizzotto, eleventh at the finish line and third among the rookies.