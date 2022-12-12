The PREMA team announces the British driver Arvid Lindblad for the 2023 Formula 4 season. Lindblad made his single-seater debut last year by participating in the two final rounds of the Italian Formula 4 Championship, he will participate in the Italian F.4 Championship 2023 as main commitment, also taking part in other events.

Born in the UK, the 15-year-old Red Bull Junior driver made his debut in British karting competition in 2015, soon becoming one of karting’s most impressive prospects.

In 2020 he won the WSK Super Master Series in the OK Junior class, before taking the WSK Euro Series title in the OK category in 2021. Later in the same year, he also obtained the WSK Final Cup, finishing third in the championships FIA European and World Championships.

Grappling with his first single-seater races, he scored points finishes at Monza and Mugello and now aims to take advantage of these early experiences to increase his learning curve for next season.

“The addition of Arvid to our lineup is promising and welcome. He has shown incredible potential throughout his karting career and has quickly settled into the early stages of his move into single-seaters. Our Formula 4 program is getting stronger every day. more and we are already working with the riders to prepare for next season, which will certainly be intense for everyone. I am sure Lindblad will play a key role and we think his inclusion will soon prove to be a success,” said team principal Angelo Rosin.

“I am extremely happy to be racing with PREMA in F4 in the 2023 season. PREMA have been very successful, winning many championships in all single-seater categories in the past; many of the current F1 drivers have raced with them. This season they also dominated the F4 championship. I am therefore very happy to start my single-seater career with them. I am very grateful to Red Bull and PREMA for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started,” added Arvid Lindblad.