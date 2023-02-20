Matheus Ferreira has signed with Van Amersfoort Racing and is preparing to take part in the 2023 season of the Italian Formula 4 Championship. The Brazilian was recently announced as part of the 2023 Alpine Academy rider line-up, demonstrating his high potential.

Like many other drivers before him, the 16-year-old Brazilian started his racing career at a young age. Matheus raced a kart for the first time in 2017, but wasted no time in making a name for himself on the national scene.

In 2019 he moved to the European one, immediately showing off and obtaining excellent results. After the national title in Brazil, Ferreira’s first European successes came in 2021, the year in which the young South American was crowned OK-Junior vice-champion in both the FIA ​​Karting European Championship and the WSK Super Master Series.

His performances did not go unnoticed and he joined the prestigious Alpine F1 junior program as an Alpine Academy Affiliate driver in 2022. Matheus was recently promoted to Alpine Academy driver, with the announcement of his single-seater debut with Van Amersfoort Racing in 2023.

Ferreira will make his first appearance in Formula 4 in one of the most competitive championships, if not the most competitive, namely the Italian one. The season will kick off at the end of April at Imola, hitting seven different circuits in three different countries, with the season finale taking place at the end of October at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy.

“This is the biggest step of my career and I am happy to take it together with Van Amersfoort Racing – said Ferreira – I am extremely grateful for the trust that Alpine Academy and VAR have placed in me. It gives me great confidence to have the support of such renowned teams and it still motivates me to give my all. Surely the transition to single-seaters brings challenges, but I have a great desire to learn. Getting into the most competitive F4 championship around immediately will certainly help me progress faster and I don’t see the time to get good results!”.

Rob Niessink, CEO of VAR said: “Matheus is a talent to watch. Having him on board for the 2023 Italian F4 championship is exciting for the whole team. We are all looking forward to seeing him develop in open wheel racing, also if not it will always be easy. The team is well prepared to provide him with all the necessary support to help him reach his full potential. We are ready to start!”.