After some profitable test sessions carried out under the watchful eye of manager Giovanni Minardi, the young promise of American motorsport James Egozi, born in Miami in 2007, will be at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola from 21 to 23 April for the first of seven rounds of the Italian championship, defending the colors of PHM Racing directed by Mikhail Aleshin.

“PHM Racing is very happy to have James Egozi as a rookie driver in our Formula 4 team for the first round of the Italian F.4 Championship at Imola. He is a very fast driver and we will certainly get good results with the pace he has shown in the tests,” said Mikhail Aleshin

“I am very happy to have reached this agreement and to give James the opportunity to take part in the first round of F.4 Italia. A special thanks goes to Mikhail Aleshin and to the whole PHM Racing team with the wish to soon be able to expand the A lot of work awaits us, but given the results of the tests we will be on the track at Imola to do well right away”, added Giovanni Minardi.

“The big moment has arrived and for this great opportunity I have to thank Giovanni Minardi and Paul Müller of PHM Racing. I am grateful and excited to start my single-seater career alongside PHM Racing on the Imola track for the first round of the Italian Championship F.4. I’m going to give my all”, concluded James Egozi.