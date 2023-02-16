Sixteen-year-old Ethan Ischer will have the opportunity to capitalize on the experience gained last year to face his second season in the Italian Formula 4 Championship with the Jenzer Motorsport team.

In 2022, the Swiss driver achieved his best placings in the German Formula 4 series, in which he collected two thirteenth places at Spa Francorchamps. In the Italian one, however, he managed to get good results, returning to the top 20 in some races that saw over 40 single-seaters at the start. In 2023 Ischer has an important program ahead of him, starting with the Formula Winter Series, the ACCR FIA F4 and the Italian series where he aims to do well.

“I am happy to be able to continue this adventure with the Jenzer team also in 2023! 2022 allowed me to gain experience and learn a lot. Working together for a year has allowed us to lay the foundations and get to know each other to better face this season, in which I am thrilled to be able to wear these colors again. A special thanks goes to the Jenzer team and to my sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible,” said Ischer.

“Our team is very motivated for the start of this second season with Ethan, who will have the opportunity to apply everything he has learned and to do as well as he deserves. Ischer will prove that he has the ability to become a professional driver,” added Andreas Jenzer.