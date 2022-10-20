He is the brightest star in the Mercedes nursery. Class 2006, born in Bologna, Andrea Kimi Antonelli is slowly becoming known to the general public to the sound of results and after having already pocketed the title of champion of the German F4, he is now aiming for a double in the Italian series.

Before the last round of the season, which will be held this weekend on the splendid Mugello track, Motorsport.com has reached Kimi to take stock of this 2022, talk about future goals and analyze the relationship that binds him to the team’s youth program eight times world champion in F1.

Kimi, let’s talk immediately about this Italian F4 season that is going to end. It started badly in Imola but then you managed to reverse the situation by dint of victories …

“It is nice to arrive at Mugello as a leader. I hope to take the title home, but I must say that after Imola my team and I managed to recover and reach the top of the standings. A goal that seemed difficult after the first round ”.

In times of difficulty you never seemed nervous or angry, but you always remained focused on how to get the points back. Did you already have this attitude from karting or is it something you have learned to manage over time thanks also to the help of Mercedes?

“In karting, at the beginning, I couldn’t manage these emotions very well. Over time, especially with experience, I succeeded. In a single-seater I made a big leap in quality from this point of view. After Imola I was very disappointed, but I knew the championship was long and I could recover. Even in difficult moments I always tried to leave everything behind and concentrate on the following races to get the best possible result ”.

This year you have thrilled the public with phenomenal overtaking such as those seen in Misano and Austria. Where does this ability to control the car to the limit in such a natural way come from?

“When I started in a single-seater I was struggling to overtake because compared to karting the dimensions are larger and there is less room for contact. You risk ruining your race much easier than karting. With the experience I started to improve and I started to measure the car. Even today I am learning to know the vehicle, to understand where I can brake when I try an attack. Obviously there are times when a pass doesn’t go well, but now, when I try an attack, I’m pretty sure I’m going to complete it ”.

You have breathed the air of the paddock since childhood thanks to your father, Marco Antonelli, a well-known name in the Italian GT panorama. He struck me in particular when, at the end of one of the Vallelunga races, immediately after the victory, you met in the pit lane and he hugged and kissed you on the helmet. How important was, and still is, your father’s figure in your career?

“He was and is very important, as well as my mother and my whole family. I have a wonderful relationship with my father. I started with him in karts and he always tried to give me advice when I made mistakes so as to improve. I always listen to him because I know that what he tells me is true and he wants to make me grow ”.

“When I was racing in karting I didn’t see him very often, while now I am able to spend much more time with him also because he is my ‘rival’ since he has his own team in F4”.

Among other things, he made you famous when years ago he published a video with you still a child on his legs while driving a Lamborghini on the track. He pushed on the pedals, while you turned the steering wheel and changed gear …

“We were in Adria, it was 2016, and I was nine and a half years old. I had just finished the day of kart testing and as a gift he asked me if I wanted to take a ride in the car. Obviously I had to be in his arms because at the time I was very small and I didn’t reach the pedals. It was a great experience and I was very impressed with the power of the car. I had a great time. My father pushed more and more with each lap because he saw that I was gaining more confidence in the vehicle. Then at a certain point he realized that we were going too fast and decided to return to the pits… ”.

Before signing the contract with Mercedes you were under the eye of Ferrari to join their youth program. But then nothing came of it. Can you tell us how the whole story unfolded?

“In 2017 I was racing in Tony Kart, a team that is still linked to the Ferrari Driver Academy even now. At the time there was an intention to join the FDA but I was considered too small. Then when the Mercedes call came I didn’t think twice. It was a nice thing ”.

“At the time of the call I couldn’t describe the emotions because when you are selected by a Formula 1 team you feel very lucky, but you are also aware of the responsibilities that fall on their shoulders because you have to get good results. In Mercedes they believed and still believe in me because they are sure I can reach the top. I get excellent support from them, both on and off the track ”.

A very young Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes AMG F1 motorhome Photo by: Franco Nugnes

I’ll ask you a semi-serious question. This year you also participated in the presentation of the W13. Did Lewis and George ask you for your autograph?

“No (laughs), but I asked them! That too was a beautiful experience. I did not expect to attend the presentation of the car. The amazing thing was the previous days. Together with the other members of the junior team we spent two days in Brackley, we saw how the car is built, we went to the engine department. They were wonderful days because I saw with my own eyes all the work behind the construction of the two cars. Having had the opportunity to speak with Toto, Lewis, George and meet the people who work at Mercedes was one of the best experiences ”.

Regardless of how this season ends I imagine next year you will be in another category. Can you reveal right now if you will be racing in Formula Regional or Formula 3?

“I don’t know yet. I know I will go to another category next year, but we are waiting to finish the Italian championship at Mugello. Obviously I’m very happy because when you move up in the category you are always motivated to do well ”.

Knowing the working methodology of the Mercedes junior team, which is to proceed one step at a time without rushing through the stages, you can imagine that in 2023 we will see you in Formula Regional …

“I believe in the junior team’s path. I talked to Mercedes. They don’t want to burn the pilots. Everything is fine with me, both racing in Formula 3 and in Regional. Obviously in the latter category you can run a lot on the track unlike what happens in Formula 3 where the tests are very limited. As I said, I have full confidence in their decisions ”.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Powerteam Photo by: acisportitalia.it

I’ll ask you the classic job interview question. Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

“It’s hard to say. The road is still long and the more you go up in category the more the level rises. I hope to get to the top soon. I will do my best as always and would love to be the next Italian to reach the top. I hope to get to F1 ”.

Unfortunately in Italy the minor categories have little following, the general public only watches F1 and snubs the spectacle of the other preparatory championships despite the fact that the races are always fought. If you had to convince one of our readers to follow a Formula 4 race, what would you tell him?

“I must say that you are right. Unfortunately, the minor categories are not very popular but the races in F4, as well as those of the Regional or F3 are beautiful to watch and are always very close. There are almost never times when nothing happens. The rides are full of twists and turns and they aren’t long. I would recommend following these races because as well as being fun they are exciting and interesting ”.

This year you literally dominated in Spa-Francorchamps. Two wins in German F4 and three in Italian F4. A special relationship between you and that track seems to have been born immediately.

“Spa is one of the most beautiful circuits I have raced in in my short career. I had a great time right from the start, especially in the driven part where I made a difference on my opponents. When you really like a track you can always go very fast. I particularly liked Spa because I enjoyed driving and this helped me to do well, especially in qualifying ”.

Maybe the name Kimi helped you go even faster on that track. Were you named in homage to Raikkonen?

“Actually no. It’s a bit of a strange story. My parents wanted to give me a foreign middle name but didn’t know which one. Finally, Enrico Bertaggia arrived, a friend of ours, who suggested Kimi because he was fine with his first name and surname. This is how the name Andrea Kimi Antonelli was born ”.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema, winner of Race 2 Photo by: ACI Sport

I would like your opinion on the line taken by Liberty Media in the management of Formula 1. From my point of view there is too much focus on the TV show and there is little focus on sport on the track. You are part of that young target audience that Liberty wants to approach, but what idea did you have of this management?

“I must say that on some occasions I also look at the races of the past and I noticed that once the race direction was less rigid, while today they exaggerate a bit with penalties even for minor episodes. I haven’t experienced F1 as it once was, so I don’t know if it’s too biased towards the show now, but for sure there is a lot of media attention and there are many races, some also held in strategic locations. The only thing I believe is that in battles the pilots should be left freer. Excessive severity can mortify the race ”.

If you managed to watch the races in the minor categories, can you tell me the name of the driver who impressed you the most?

“I always try to follow the other categories, especially Formula 3 and Formula 2. Obviously I cheered for the PREMA team drivers and this year Oliver Bearman impressed me. I was sorry that he was not able to fight for the title with the chaotic final race, but I liked it a lot, especially from mid-season onwards when he put his experience to good use ”.

Among other things, you could be his worthy heir if, after putting the German F4 title in your pocket, you could also take home the Italian F4 title.

“It would not be bad. Winning two titles in one year is the goal since the beginning of the season and if I were to be able to match what a driver who won the championship at his debut in Formula 3 would be a good feeling ”.