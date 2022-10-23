Thirteen wins, fourteen pole positions, three hundred and sixty-two points. These are the numbers of the ruler of the 2022 season of the Italian Formula 4 championship Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The Bolognese driver, fresh from conquering the absolute title and rookie, was a cannibal during the Mugello weekend, leaving only the crumbs to his opponents and winning the victory in all three races scheduled.

Even in the last round of the season, Antonelli showed total domination. Starting from the second position, he immediately joined Camara at the braking of the San Donato and then immediately climbed to the first square and take off while chaos broke out behind him.

Alexander Dunne, in fact, attempted an excessively risky maneuver at the first corner trying to mock Rafael Camara. The contact between the two was inevitable and it was the Brazilian from PREMA who ended up in the gravel together with the innocent Sztuka and forced to retire.

Dunne, who thus had the certainty of finishing in second place in the drivers’ standings, was rightly punished with a drive through and relegated to the back of the group while the race direction had to neutralize the race to get the safety car on the track.

At the restart Antonelli immediately put a good margin between himself and Ugo Ugochuwku, but even in this case the solitary ride of the Mercedes nursery star lasted very little.

The safety car, in fact, was back on track following the accident that saw Lacorte and Castro as protagonists.

Once the track was freed from the wrecks of the single-seaters, operations resumed when there were 4 minutes left and also on this occasion Kimi was flawless, escaping alone towards the conquest of success number 13 of the season.

Antonelli has thus branded an absolute domination in the championship with a very heavy hat-trick and confirmed all the rumors that accompanied his debut in a single-seater to the sound of results.

The PREMA team monopolized the podium thanks to the excellent second place obtained by Ugo Ugochuwku and the third by Charlie Wurz.

The protégé of the McLaren youth program has been good at resisting the pressure of the much more Austrian expert and has confirmed himself as one of the most interesting prospects for 2023.

The Vicenza team was unable to close the season with a foursome as Martinius Stenshorne preceded James Wharton. The Australian also had to check a wild Barnard in the mirrors, which came just 4 tenths of a second late.

The top 10 was completed with Nikhil Bohra in seventh position ahead of Arvid Lindblad, Brando Badoer and Nikita Bedrin.

The driver of the Red Bull nursery, finally author of a smooth start, was the protagonist of a splendid overtaking against Badoer during the last lap and will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting kids to keep an eye on next year.

The 2022 season goes on file with Antonelli champion with a tally of 362 points, followed by Dunne at 258 and Camara third at 239.