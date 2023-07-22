Victory subjudice

Gabriele Mini he has certainly not been lucky in this 2023 in terms of ‘referee’ episodes which have often seen him in the sights of the Race Direction, sometimes with perhaps excessive punishments against the Alpine Academy rider. The Hitech rider in today’s Sprint Race started from pole position due to yesterday’s disappointing Qualifying, and already on the starting grid the Commissioners’ communication has arrived on Minì, an investigation is pending which will only be analyzed now that the race is over.

At the start Minì was surprised on the outside in Turn-1 by an excellent one Nikita Bedrin, which after a few laps, however, had to surrender to the return of the Italian rider with a decidedly better pace. Behind the leading duo, championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto was right by the always tough Christian Mansell, who then engaged in a no-holds-barred duel with Paul Aron.

To animate the final race was a Safety Car forced by the knockout of Sebastian Montoya, who remained stationary on the track before the penultimate corner. Although it was not on the trajectory, the Colombian’s Dallara was in a dangerous position and therefore the intervention of the safety car was necessary. At the restart, Minì had no problems managing the defense on Bedrin, who was clearly in a crisis in terms of tyres, but behind the treads, everything happened. Nikola Tsolov, a driver from Fernando Alonso’s ‘team’ in the Alpine academy, saw his first points of the season fade by exaggerating in braking in an attempt to defend himself from Pepe Martì whose comeback to reach the top-10 was ‘destroyed’ by this contact which also forced Leonardo Fornaroli to go wide in Turn-1. Instead, Aron was definitely right about Mansell.

No change at the top of the championship Mini and Bortoleto both score a big 🔟 in the Sprint Race! Take a look at who else scored in Budapest#HungarianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/LvzPDc5X8t — Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 22, 2023

Bortoleto had Bedrin in his sights throughout the last lap, making fun of him just before the last corner. For the Brazilian of Trident comes a second place which brings him ever closer to a well-deserved title also due to the absence of a constant opponent capable of questioning the superiority of Bortoleto who has 46 points ahead of Martì and 51 over Minì. The points zone is completed by Aron, Goethe, Mansell, Colapinto, Edgar, Saucy and Beganovic. Zak O’Sullivanwho will start from pole in tomorrow’s Feature Race, ruined the race by exaggerating in an attack on Tsolov in Turn-1 by damaging his front wing.