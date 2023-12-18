The pilots already announced

It is undoubtedly a time of great activity in the driver market for the team Van Amersfoortwhich last week announced two thirds of its line-up for 2024: in addition to the reconfirmation of Tommy Smiththe Dutch house had also formalized the hiring of the young Mexican Noel Leonwhich in this way will make its debut in Formula 3. The last profile was therefore missing to complete its driver lineup, which duly arrived before Christmas.

The past in F3

As in the case of Smith, she is not a rookie, but rather a rather expert rider in the category like the German Sophia Flörsch. Included by her Alpine in their Academy this year, the Bavarian will compete in her third year in Formula 3, her first with Van Amersfoort. After making his debut in 2020 with the Campos team, Flörsch did not have the opportunity to continue in the series in the following two years, however participating in competitions such as the WEC (LMP2 class), the European Le Mans Series and the DTM. Returned to F3 last year with PHM Racing by Charouzthe German subsequently had the opportunity to carry out post-season tests with Van Amersfoort, also taking part in the Macau Grand Prix.

The return to Van Amersfoort

Two tests that convinced the team, which will welcome back the driver with whom he participated in two other editions of the Macau GP in addition to the European F3 and the Regional European F3, in all cases in the two-year period 2018-2019: “I am thrilled to be back with Van Amersfoort Racing, it's like coming home – commented – I am confident in our ability to progress and achieve great performances together in the next FIA F3 season.”

The welcome

A rider therefore already known to the team and the Team Principal Fritz Van Amersfoortwho welcomed her back as follows: “Obviously we are very happy to have Sophia back with us – he has declared – this year we participated together in Macau and it was fantastic. We believe his experience in FIA F3 and his familiarity with the team will benefit us next season.”. Waiting for the next announcements from the other teams, Flörsch is momentarily the only woman present among those registered for the 2024 season.