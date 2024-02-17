Test performance

During the three days of pre-season testing held on the circuit of Sakhirthe pilots of Formula 3 they had the opportunity to face the sessions in all possible weather conditions; in addition to the usual dry track, being located in the center of the desert, in the course of the Day 1 occurred strong and surprising rainfall which forced the riders to complete several laps in the wet. In all these circumstances, however, one young rookie in particular proved to be among the fastest ever: Tim Tramnitz.

Debut without fear

The 19 year old German from the MP Motorsport team, member of the Red Bull Junior Team since last October, he has in fact established himself as one of the best performers in both wet and dry conditions, despite his first experience on the Sakhir track. Performances that saw him emerge alongside the most experienced riders in the category, without feeling any type of pressure:

“I'm here to make my mark – he declared at the end of the tests to speedweek.com – we did a good job, collected impressions and data for the races that will be held in fifteen days and we continued to grow together as a team. It is also important for me to quickly familiarize myself with the experience of the ed team be able to give your best right from the start“.

Career results

Considered one of the best talents in Red Bull's 'youth' ranks, Tramnitz won several regional and national karting championships in Germany, before making his debut with single-seaters in 2020. Already the following season, the driver from Hamburg came close to winning the championships of Italian and German F4, reaching 3rd place last year in the European Formula Regional, a series in which Andrea Kimi Antonelli won.