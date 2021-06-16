Cold shower at Campos Racing in view of the second round of the Formula 3 season which will be staged on the Paul Ricard track. The Spanish team will have to do without László Tóth following the positivity to COVID-19 found during the mandatory tests to which all the drivers and professionals in the category are subjected.

In compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and the guidelines of the public health authorities, the Hungarian driver will have to undergo an isolation regime for the required period and will thus have no way to get on track for the French Grand Prix weekend.

No other member of the Campos Racing team tested positive for COVID-19. The Spanish team has not yet announced whether it will choose a replacement for Tóth or if it will face the second round of the season with the cars entrusted exclusively to Lorenzo Colombo and Amaury Cordeel.