Exactly one year ago, in Monza, Formula 2 presented its new generation of single-seaters that would debut starting from the 2024 season, taking some dictates from Formula 1, both in terms of style and technology. Twelve months later, Formula 3 also followed the same path by presenting its new single-seater that will hit the track starting from the next championship.

As per tradition, the standard cars of the preparatory championships are also being renewed, in order to accompany the drivers in their growth in what is a pyramid towards the most prestigious open-wheel championship. The design philosophy of this new car, which will race in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons of F3, but with the possibility of also expanding the technical cycle, in fact follows that already seen with the F1 and F2 single-seaters.

The engine will continue to be a 3.4-liter Mecachrome six-cylinder naturally aspirated unit, which delivers 380 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, essentially in line with what has been seen in recent years. A move that follows the same choice made by Formula 2 last year, which simply adapted the unit to run on sustainable fuels. In fact, through sponsor Aramco, the series is already experimenting with cleaner fuels, with the aim of reaching a 100% sustainable formula in 2025, a target shared with Formula 2, which are under the same ownership.

F3 2025 Photo by: FIA F3

The new car will also be equipped with new 16-inch Pirelli tyres which, starting from 2025, will have a natural rubber component certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), just like in Formula 1, following the Italian manufacturer’s programme on sustainability.

On the technical side, the new cockpit has been designed to improve ergonomics and driver installation, so as to adapt to a wide range of drivers: a process in which the FIA ​​also took part, which in recent years has worked hard to make these single-seaters more accessible. The classic safety systems will remain, which will also be associated with a new Marelli Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), identical to that of the current F2 car.

On a technical level, the great simplicity of the front wing is immediately noticeable, with just two profiles and a nose that recalls exactly that of the Formula 2 single-seaters, to which are added small lateral endplates to manage the flows in front of the front tyre and position the various sponsors that are crucial for the drivers’ path in the preparatory categories.

No exaggeration of the ground effect was sought on these single-seaters, but the shapes are very reminiscent of those of the Formula 2 category, especially in the area of ​​the sidepods. It is interesting to note, however, that unlike the Formula 2, the new Formula 3 car will still have its own style as far as the rear wing is concerned. In Formula 2 it had been completely redesigned to get closer to those of Formula 1, focusing on a very particular DRS flap to facilitate the effect of the mobile wing and, consequently, overtaking.

F3 2025 Photo by: FIA F3

On the new Formula 3 cars, even if they will have sinuous profiles, especially for the lower part of the endplate, the shapes are more reminiscent of those of the current cars in the preparatory category, rather than those of Formula 1. In fact, there is still a clear and distinct distinction between the endplates and the two profiles (mainplane and DRS flap) that make up the central part of the wing. Also noteworthy is the presence of the beam wing.

The 2025 F3 completed a successful test in Varano last June, with former F2 driver Tatiana Calderon at the wheel. Since then, it has completed 2,000 kilometres in various development tests. Following today’s launch, the development programme will continue for the remainder of the year. A first car will be delivered to the teams by the end of December 2024, with the other two to be supplied in mid-January 2025. Teams and drivers will be able to try the new-generation car for the first time at the official pre-season test in early 2025.

“I am very pleased to present our new F3 car, which will run for the next three seasons. Just like the current F2 car, together with the FIA ​​we have designed a car that is challenging, safe and the perfect tool to prepare young drivers who aspire to race in F1 in the future,” said F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

“The 2025 F3 car has been designed to offer exciting racing, with plenty of overtaking opportunities. We have also worked to ensure that this new car is suitable for all types of drivers, taking into account the FIA ​​requirements regarding steering effort. Taking this into account, we have improved the driveability and comfort of our car.”

F3 2025 Photo by: FIA F3

“I am also very proud to have reached another important milestone in terms of sustainability: thanks to our partner Aramco, the F3 car will run on advanced fuel, meeting the FIA ​​standard of 100% sustainable fuel as early as 2025, and several parts of the 2025 F3 will use recycled carbon.”

“As always, cost control remained a hot topic during the design of the 2025 F3, so we made sure to keep them as low as possible. We also made sure that this new car can be run with 11 people in operation, as required by the Sporting Regulations.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “The F3 championship continues to provide exciting racing, tight title battles and, most importantly, is a vital training ground for future drivers on the Formula 1 grid.”

“It is important that the next generation of stars can continue to hone their skills in an F3 car designed to help all drivers progress up the motorsport pyramid. This new car also takes a significant step forward in our sustainability journey, running on fuel that meets the FIA’s 100% sustainability standard, an innovation that will come to Formula 1 in 2026.”