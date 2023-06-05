In Macau until 2025

After four years of absence, the FIA ​​has formalized the return of Formula 3 to Macau to dispute the historic Grand Prix, which was not held in fact since 2019. Due to the terrible Covid-19 epidemic, the event was canceled and replaced by Chinese Formula 4, but the International Automobile Federation has reached a three-year agreement with Automobile General Association Macao-China and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee for the return of the series.

An event not valid for the championship

The first edition, which will take place with the usual format of two races lasting 10 and 15 laps, will be held starting from this yearbut will not be part of the Formula 3 championship. The latter, as scheduled, will end regularly in Monza, while the Macao Grand Prix will take place on the winding city track from 16 to 19 November. In addition to F3, the championship will also be included FIA GTalso absent since 2019.

The champions of the past

Organized for the first time in 1983 for Formula 3, and remained uninterrupted on the calendar until 2019, the event saw several young drivers climb the top step of the podium who later became champions also in Formula 1, or in any case winners of one or more GPs in the Circus: from Ayrton Sennawinner in 1983, a Michael and Ralf SchumacherWithout to forget David Coulthard and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.

#MacauGP – The FIA ​​GT and Formula 3 World Cups are set to be held for the first time since 2019, with the two competitions returning to their traditional November date and venue, Macau’s Guia Circuit, for the landmark 70th running of the Macau Grand Prix. Read more… pic.twitter.com/YVu4pIAz2a — FIA (@fia) June 5, 2023

The ‘welcome back’ of the FIA

“We are all very happy to see the return of the FIA ​​Formula 3 World Cup in Macau – declared the FIA ​​director for single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis – Lhe history of Macau and Formula 3 is one of the most renowned stories in motor sport and the event has long been a highlight of the junior single-seater calendar.”. Comments also expressed by Pun Weng Kuncoordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee: “I look forward to continuing to work with the FIA ​​to finalize details of the return of events, and to welcome elite drivers to compete on our world famous Guia circuit.”